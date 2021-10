Новые рабочие места создаст интернет гигант Facebook для создания виртуального мира

HONG KONG, CHINA — OCTOBER 04: Visitors experience an immersive art installation titled «Machine Hallucinations Space: Metaverse» by Refik Anadol at the Digital Art Fair Asia showcasing digital and NFT art on October 4, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. The first edition of Digital Art Fair Asia is taking place in Hong Kong. The event allows visitors to collect digital art as well as NFT contemporary fine art.(Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)